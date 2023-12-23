Box office: 'Salaar' gets record-shattering opening; beats every 2023 blockbuster

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

'Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire' earned most from Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The action-packed film Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, hit theaters on Friday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie has now become 2023's biggest Indian opener, reportedly raking in over Rs. 95 crore in the country and more than Rs. 175 crore worldwide on its first day. With this impressive debut, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in terms of opening-day earnings.

Why does this story matter?

Salaar has been one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. The film was first officially announced in December 2020 and was released three years later amid several delays. It marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Neel. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, will be released in two parts, with Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire being its maiden installment. Its sequel is titled Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam.

Record-breaking earnings and positive response

With over Rs. 90 crore generated through advance sales alone, Salaar was anticipated to perform well at the box office. The film saw its highest earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, amassing Rs. 70 crore and boasting an overall occupancy rate of 88.93% in Telugu regions, per Sacnilk. It also fared well in Karnataka and Kerala, with opening day collections of Rs. 12 crore and Rs. 5 crore, respectively. Fans praised the movie, particularly lauding Prabhas for his powerful comeback.

Plot and cast details

Salaar tells the story of the two main characters, Deva and Vardha, portrayed by Prabhas and Sukumaran, respectively. The narrative centers around these two friends who eventually become adversaries due to circumstances. The cast also features Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy in significant roles. Ravi Basrur has composed the music. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, Salaar emerged victorious with its remarkable collections.

Expected to collect more than day 1 on Saturday

The high-octane actioner is expected to mint around Rs. 90-100 crore in India on its second day in the theaters. Per trade analyst Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs. 9.33 crore at the domestic box office in the early morning shows. With this, it has taken its India total to Rs. 104.33 crore and will go much higher by the evening. Meanwhile, Salaar received an "A" (adults only) certificate from the CBFC due to its graphic combat scenes, violence, and battle sequences.