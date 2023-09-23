Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' release rescheduled for Pongal 2024; teaser coming soon

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' release rescheduled for Pongal 2024; teaser coming soon

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 23, 2023

Sivakarthikey's sci-fi flick 'Ayalaan' to release in 2024

The release date of Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited sci-fi film, Ayalaan, has been pushed to Pongal 2024. The production house KJR Studios, on Saturday, announced the delay, stating it will ensure the film reaches its full potential and provides a remarkable viewing experience. It has further revealed plans to unveil the film's teaser in the first week of October as a gesture of appreciation for the unwavering patience demonstrated by the dedicated fan base.

Why does this story matter?

Ayaalan has encountered several setbacks and delays in its planned release schedule. Originally intended for a Diwali 2023 release, the film's postponement can be attributed to the meticulous CGI work required to bring the project to fruition. The journey of Ayaalan commenced with its announcement back in 2016, with an initial release date set for 2021. However, the film underwent multiple reshoots and adjustments, leading it to be pushed to Diwali 2023 release, which has once again been rescheduled.

'Ayalaan': Groundbreaking sci-fi film features alien encounter

Helmed by debutant R Ravikumar, Ayalaan will be a groundbreaking and visionary sci-fi flick revolving around the arrival of an extraterrestrial being on Earth. Reportedly, the film will be the first full-length live-action Indian film to have over 4,500 VFX shots, with the extraterrestrial character assuming a pivotal and integral role throughout the narrative. Ayalaan is set to release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Star-studded cast headlines sci-fi film

Rakul Preet Singh stars as the female lead in Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Isha Koppikar and Sharad Kelkar in major roles. Adding a touch of humor and levity to the storyline, Karunakaran and Yogi Babu will provide comic relief. For Ayalaan, the music is helmed by the legendary AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and stunts by Anbariv.

Pongal release to put 'Ayaalan' up against stiff competition

If Ayaalan indeed releases during Pongal 2024, it will face competition from Mahesh Babu's hotly anticipated film, Guntur Kaaram. Further, there is speculation that Prabhas's much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire might also consider vying for a festival release, with possibilities revolving around Sankranti 2024. However, an official confirmation is yet to be received. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SK 21, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy. The film costars Sai Pallavi.

