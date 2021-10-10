Rakul Preet Singh confirms dating Jackky Bhagnani on her birthday

On her 31st birthday, Rakul Preet Singh revealed she's dating Jackky Bhagnani

Finally, actress Rakul Preet Singh has officially opened up about the love of her life and the lucky man is Jackky Bhagnani. On the occasion of her 31st birthday, Singh has surprised her fans by revealing her personal top-secret on Instagram. Singh posted a picture of her and Bhagnani holding hands on Instagram that instantly created a lot of buzz on the internet.

'You have been my biggest gift this year,' wrote Singh

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Singh penned a beautiful note for her boyfriend with a lot of heart emojis. Thanking Bhagnani, she wrote, "You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding color to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you!! here is to making more memories together (sic)."

Celebs congratulate couple after they make relationship Instagram official

Soon after Singh made their relationship official, congratulatory messages started to pour in on social media. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Kriti Sanon, celebrities congratulated the lovebirds on Instagram. "Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild! (sic)" actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu wrote while actress Patralekha left heart emojis in the comments. Bhagnani also posted the same picture with a romantic note for Singh.

Bhagnani pens a romantic note for Singh

"Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!!" Bhagnani wrote for his girlfriend. He further added, "May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love @rakulpreet."

Singh is interested in featuring in a biopic

Meanwhile, the De De Pyar De actress has a number of projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Thank God, Mayday, Attack, Doctor G, and Indian 2. During an interview, Singh earlier expressed that she is interested in doing a biopic. "I might do biopics in the future... I do not want to do films with regular stories," the actress revealed.