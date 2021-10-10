Happy birthday, Rekha: Most iconic movies of this evergreen actress

Evergreen Bollywood star Rekha turned 67 today

Rekha, one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses we have ever seen, is a year older. The actress, who is known for redefining "Bollywood heroines" with her stunning and magical performances, has often left us mesmerized with her grace. From Umrao Jaan to Silsila, let's take a look at some of the most iconic films of the evergreen Bollywood star on her 67th birthday.

'Khubsoorat': The 1980 film starring Rekha opposite Rakesh Roshan

Khubsoorat, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is one of the most popular films in Rekha's career. The 1980 comedy-drama starred Rekha opposite actor-producer, Rakesh Roshan. The music of the film was composed by evergreen music director RD Burman while legendary singer Asha Bhonsle lent her voice for many songs. Rekha also won the 1981 Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in this flick.

'Umrao Jaan': Rekha's iconic 1981 movie

Umrao Jaan, which was released in 1981, is one of the most iconic Rekha starrers in which she played a courtesan and poetess. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, this period musical drama featured Rekha opposite Farooq Shaikh, who played Nawab Sultan. Apart from Rekha winning a National Film Award for Best Actress, the film won awards in several other categories.

'Silsila': Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan's love triangle

Next up is the romantic drama film Silsila, which had created a lot of buzz among the audience. Directed by Yash Chopra, this 1981 film stars Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan in lead. While the movie was not a commercial success, it is considered to be a classic film. Also, the movie's soundtrack was super-hit.

'Khoon Bhari Maang': Rekha's 1988 film about revenge

Khoon Bhari Maang is a film that changed the perception of cine-goers toward female characters. Starring Rekha in the lead, the movie tells the story of widowed Aarti who falls prey to Sanjay's (played by ‎Kabir Bedi‎) vicious marriage plan to inherit her property. With her timeless talent, the actress transitioned from a sari-clad damsel to a fierce revengeful woman for this movie.