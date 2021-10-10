Watch 'Dexter: New Blood' in India on Voot next month

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 10, 2021, 04:11 pm

Our favorite serial killer is back! Indians will be able to see 'Dexter: New Blood' on Voot

Indian fans of Dexter Morgan have a reason to rejoice as they will get to enjoy the upcoming ninth season, Dexter: New Blood, on Voot. As per reports, the platform has bagged the streaming rights in India for the much-awaited series of Dexter, and people with the Voot Select subscription will be able to watch it. The show is set to premiere in November.

Twitter Post

Reports suggest Voot has bagged the streaming rights in India

#DexterNewBlood streaming rights for India bagged by Voot Select. Releasing next month. pic.twitter.com/jQL3qR95bW — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 9, 2021

Details

Dexter will return as a new man in 10-part series

Announced late last year, the 10-episode series will pick up from where the original show ended after eight seasons in 2013. Fans were left unimpressed with the finale where Dexter (Michael C Hall) was seen driving his boat into a hurricane. The trailer for the revival saw Dexter living in Iron Lake in Upstate New York with a new identity of James "Jim" Lindsay.

Story

Dexter's teenage son will have a crucial role to play

But old urges die hard as Jim aka Dexter will again find himself embracing his serial killer instincts as "new blood" spills. In the latest trailer released last month, we saw a teenager searching through Dexter's things, who we soon realized, was his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). So, the words "new blood" could also mean "new generation," indicating Harrison will become like Dexter.

Old roles

Debra Morgan, Trinity Killer will rise from the dead

Speaking of old characters, the series will see Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter), Dexter's sister, return. As one might remember, she died in S08 so her appearance here would be in the form of Dexter's conscience. John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell aka Trinity Killer will appear, too. Veteran actor Clancy Brown will play the primary antagonist as the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, Kurt Caldwell.

Information

Original makers are returning too, Showtime series premieres November 7

Apart from Brown, new faces this season will include Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Dexter's new love interest, Alano Miller as Iron Lake's PD Sergeant, and Jamie Chung as a true-crime podcaster. Behind the scenes too, original showrunner Clyde Phillips, Marcos Siega, and Scott Reynolds are returning so might expect the top form. It premieres on Showtime on November 7 in the US.