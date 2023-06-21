Entertainment

Now Mukesh Khanna says 'burn the whole 'Adipurush' team'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023

Mukesh Khanna slams 'Adipurush' again

Adipurush is facing the wrath of viewers and netizens. The film's storytelling, dialogues, and VFX have received heavy flak leading to negative word of mouth. The film's box office collections have dropped significantly, too. Many celebrities have called out the film for its portrayal of Ramayana. And, this includes veteran actor Mukesh Khanna. Here is what he said.

Earlier, Khanna slammed Saif Ali Khan's look and portrayal of Raavan. Now, in an interview with ANI, Khanna called the Prabhas-headlined film "a joke" on Ramayana. He stated, "They should not be forgiven. Yesterday, I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at 50 degrees Celsius." Khanna also criticized Manoj Muntashir Shukla's justification to the media.

