'Adipurush,' 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Hindi films hitting theaters in June

Written by Isha Sharma May 31, 2023, 10:16 am 2 min read

Mark your calendars! We are just one day away from June, a month that is important to the Hindi film industry because it will mark back-to-back releases of some big-budget films led by popular faces. From Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's reunion to the mythological drama Adipurush, there is a lot on offer. Here are the major Hindi theatrical releases to watch out for in June.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in their debut collaboration. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it will narrate the story of a couple from a middle-class family in Indore, who decides to part ways one day, shocking their conservative families. Utekar and Ramiz Ilham Khan have written the film, while Sachin-Jigar have composed the music. It'll be released on Friday.

'Adipurush'

One of the biggest films of the year, Om Raut's Adipurush will be aiming at silencing its critics once and for all when it is released on June 16. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, it was earlier supposed to release on January 12, but was pushed due to the heavy backlash faced over "shoddy VFX." It's based on the epic Ramayana.

'Maidaan'

After being stuck in limbo for a long time, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is finally eyeing a June 23 release. Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and is inspired by the golden era of the Indian national football team spearheaded by the then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It co-stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, with music by AR Rahman.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Satyaprem Ki Katha will mark Aaryan and Advani's reunion after their superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). It is billed as a soulful musical love saga and has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Its teaser was unveiled earlier this month. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed project will premiere on June 29 and it's Advani's first film of 2023.