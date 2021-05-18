Sidharth Shukla to play Saif Ali Khan's son in 'Adipurush'?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 04:54 pm

Sidharth Shukla could be seen in Prabhas's 'Adipurush'

Sidharth Shukla is the flavor of the season! After impressing his loyal fanbase with the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3, he is set to portray the character of Meghnad in Adipurush, reports say. Though nothing is official, but if this news holds ground, Shukla will soon join Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh for the Om Raut-directorial.

Rumor

No official confirmation by the makers yet

Reports further suggested that the team of Adipurush had shared the script with Shukla over a phone call, and he was pleased with the narration. The development is, however, a speculation as the makers haven't issued any confirmation. Shukla, who became a household name after featuring on the daily soap Balika Vadhu, made his big screen debut with Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania.

Movie

'Adipurush' is slated to release in five languages

Adipurush went on the floors this year, but has been facing delays due to the pandemic. The film stars Sanon as Sita and Saif as Raavan, along with Prabhas as Rama and Singh as his brother Laxman. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has been produced by Raut and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Details

The shooting of the film might shift to Hyderabad

Due to pandemic restrictions in Maharashtra, it's being speculated that the film's shoot will shift to Hyderabad. Reports suggested that Prabhas was never in favor of shooting in Mumbai but Raut turned a deaf ear to him and erected two sets. They have now been dismantled and similar ones are being constructed in Hyderabad. This, naturally, has increased the overall budget of the team.

OTT

Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May 29

Meanwhile, Shukla's digital debut Broken But Beautiful 3 will release on May 29 on ALTBalaji. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor stars debutante Sonia Rathee opposite him. It tells the story of different aspects of a relationship, including falling out of love. He bagged the role after Kapoor asked her followers to suggest names for the lead, and Shukla received maximum votes.