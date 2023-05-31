Entertainment

Is Ranveer eyeing Hollywood debut? Global talent agency signs actor

Is Ranveer eyeing Hollywood debut? Global talent agency signs actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 31, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial return 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Actor Ranveer Singh has been signed up by a popular Hollywood talent agency of global repute. According to a Deadline report, William Morris Endeavor (WMA) will now be representing Singh on the global front. Wondering if Singh is planning to make his Hollywood debut? While that's still to be confirmed, here is all about his new sign-up with the agency.

Why does this story matter?

Whether it was meeting Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and making the basketball legend do his Khalibali step or creating Instagram Reels with Paris Hilton, Singh has been making a lot of waves lately.

His actor-wife Deepika Padukone already debuted in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. And looks like, Singh may also be up for something big.

Singh joined the likes of Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman

The Hollywood agency, WMA, manages some of the best actors in the world including Hugh Jackman, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jennifer Garner, Matt Damon, and Michelle Williams. Now, since he'll be represented by WMA, Singh has joined the likes of Hollywood's A-listers. He's reportedly (brand) valued at $181.7M and was India's most-valued celebrity in 2022. The Collective Artists Network will also represent him.

Singh was previously represented by YRF talent agency

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films's 2010 movie Band Baaja Baaraat, co-starring Anushka Sharma. Singh was represented by YRF Talent Agency until 2022 when he parted his ways. He was then signed up by the Collective Artists Network in November 2022, which was formally known as KWAN. The agency also represents Padukone, among many other actors.

More on Singh's work front

The year 2022 wasn't a great one for Singh in terms of movies. He delivered two back-to-back flops with Jayeshbhai Zordaar and Cirkus. His 2021 sports biopic 83 was also a commercial flop. Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will once again share the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.