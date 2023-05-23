Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone makes a lasting first impression

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 23, 2023, 11:11 am 2 min read

Sunny Leone starrer 'Kennedy' will be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (Picture Credit: Instagram/@sunnyleone)

One of the Cannes debuts that India was eagerly looking forward to, was that of actor Sunny Leone. She is on the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the screening of her upcoming film Kennedy. Leone dropped her first look from the event on her social media, oozing glamor in the most fashionable way.

Why does this story matter?

Leone is among the many Bollywood actors who have made their debut at this year's Festival de Cannes. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan debuted on the inaugural day of the festival, followed by Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.

Leone's upcoming film, Kennedy, is among the list of movies that will be premiered at the festival.

Leone went glam in green

On Monday, ahead of the interviews lined up for Kennedy, the actor slipped into a green satin gown with a thigh-high slit. The Maria Kokhia off-shoulder number featured strategic cuts which showed off the actor's midriff. To compliment her glamorous look, Leone paired it with statement pieces from Flavia Vetorasso. She completed her look with soft glam make-up and loose curls for the tresses.

Leone dolled up in an all-green ensemble

'Kennedy' to have a midnight screening

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy received the honor to become the solo Indian film listed for the prestigious midnight screening. Per the event's schedule, the movie will be screened on May 24 at 00:15am CEST (3:45am IST). Interestingly, Kashyap, a Cannes veteran, has had a number of films screened at the event, including Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha starrer Masaan.

Everything to know about 'Kennedy'

The upcoming neo-noir crime thriller features Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead. Kennedy's teaser was released earlier this month on May 11. After 2013's Ugly and 2022's Dobaara, Kennedy is the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat. Its story revolves around a psychotic cop who has been presumed dead for a long time but continues to secretly work for the corrupt powers.