'Lock Upp': Mandana Karimi shares abortion story; Anurag Kashyap dragged

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 11, 2022, 07:23 pm 3 min read

Netizens think Anurag Kashyap forced abortion on Mandana Karimi

The recent episodes of the reality show, Lock Upp have raged a storm online. And, at the eye of this storm is contestant Mandana Karimi and the identity of her former partner. To recall, during one episode, Karimi shared a heartbreaking story of an abortion that was nearly forced on her by her partner, an Indian film director. Now, people think it's Anurag Kashyap.

What happened This is why Karimi had to tell her secret

The tale was unearthed during the recent Judgment Day episode, where host Kangana Ranaut appears to discuss the performance of all the contestants in the past week. As a part of that episode, four contestants had to compete in a game and upon losing, one of them had to share a deep-rooted secret. When Karimi lost the round, she had to reveal her secret.

Development Karimi had secret relationship while undergoing divorce

The Iranian actor/model said she was together with a famous director when she was going through separation-divorce from her ex-husband. She kept this one-and-a-half-year-long relationship a secret as she still hadn't been divorced. According to Karimi, she and the director grew closer during the lockdown and started living together. Soon, the man encouraged her to "start a family," and that's where troubles began.

Twitter Post Listen to a glimpse of the revelation here

.@manizhe ke secret revelation se hua #LockUpp emotional.



Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm



Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/R7jGtL0tbc — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 10, 2022

Accusation Planned pregnancy, but director 'completely backed off' later

"He told me he wanted to move out of India with me. We should plan a family, and we did plan a pregnancy," a teary-eyed Karimi said. "But when it actually happened, he completely backed off." Then she recalled how the filmmaker repeatedly gave excuses and egged her on to get an abortion. Although against the idea, Karimi did end up aborting the fetus.

Reasons These are reasons why netizens think it's Kashyap

Ever since footage from the show surfaced, viewers have been guessing the director's identity. Many opined it to be Kashyap. One Twitter user shared headlines from 2020 where Karimi had talked about Kashyap motivating her when she had no work. Netizens pointed out how the model was one among others to have defended the filmmaker when actor Payal Ghosh leveled rape allegations against him.

