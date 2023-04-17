Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Exploring the different screening sections at Cannes Film Festival

Apr 17, 2023

Dissecting the different categories at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in Cannes, France, has been going strong since 1946 and is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. The biggest names of world cinema will gather under one roof from May 16 to May 27 for Cannes 2023. A number of movies will be screened at the festival in different sections. Let's unravel them.

In the Competition section, movies compete for the Golden Palm

The Competition is the main section of the Cannes Film Festival and this is where numerous films compete with each other. There are multiple awards up for grabs, the most significant of which is the Palme d'Or (The Golden Palm). It is awarded by the jury to the winner of the Best Picture of the festival. Last year, Julia Ducournau's Titane won this honor.

Movies under 15 minutes are screened under Short Films category

Short dramas under 15 minutes are eligible to be screened in the Courts Métrages or the Short Films section. Per Cannes Guide, "Films in this program vie for the Palme d'Or Court Métrage (Golden Palm for Short Films) and may also be bestowed with a special jury prize to recognize outstanding work. The Courts Métrages program normally includes seven to 10 films."

Out of Competition usually features several notable Hollywood movies

The Out of Competition section "includes highly-anticipated Hollywood blockbusters through to the latest work from a respected European auteur." These projects receive proper coverage and limelight but aren't eligible for any prize. Last year, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Three Thousand Years of Longing, Final Cut, Masquerade, November, Hunt, Moonage Daydream, Rebel, and Smoking Causes Coughing were a part of it.

Un Certain Regard provides a chance for newer directors

Un Certain Regard was started in 1978. Touted as the "survey of current world cinema," it typically "focuses on films from newer directors, films that use innovative storytelling techniques, and work from countries that have a low cinematic output," says Cannes Guide. Return to Seoul, The Blue Caftan, Rodeo, Sick of Myself are some movies that were showcased in this section at Cannes 2022.

These films will open at the Cannes Premiere this year

Cannes Premiere, as the name suggests, refers to the movies that are first showcased at Cannes in front of filmmakers and artists from all over the world. Last year, The Beasts, Diary of a Fleeting Affair, Dodo, The Night of the 12th, among others, premiered at the event. This year, Along Came Love, Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe, Close Your Eyes, and Kubi will premiere.

Here are a few other sections

There are a few more sections at Cannes, namely La Cinef (movies made by students), Midnight Screenings (interesting genre films or offbeat content), Cannes Classics (new or restored prints of classic films or rediscovered footage), and Special Screenings (work from current auteurs, documentary-makers, and festival alumni). Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, has been chosen for the Midnight Screening this year.