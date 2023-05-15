Entertainment

Cannes 2023: When will Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' be screened

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 06:10 pm 1 min read

'Kennedy' screening details

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most prominent faces in world cinema. Over the years, the director has made films that have gained international acclaim and achieved modern classic status. His upcoming directorial Kennedy is set to premiere at the coveted Cannes Film Festival this month. As we are eager to witness the vintage Kashyap magic, let's see when this film will be screened.

Screening date, time, and other details

As per the schedule, the film will be screened on May 24 at 00:15am CEST (3:45am IST). The neo-noir crime thriller stars Rahul Bhat in the titular role and the cast includes Sunny Leone. The teaser looks daunting and has the typical Kashyap aesthetics to it. Leone will be seen in a new avatar for the first time.

