'IB71' to 'Love Again': Major films hitting theaters on Friday

Written by Isha Sharma May 08, 2023, 07:35 pm 2 min read

This Friday (May 12) will be jam-packed for cinephiles since it will mark the release of multiple films across genres and languages. There's the English language romantic comedy Love Again for those who are looking for a date night, and IB 71 for the ones who want to dive deeper into India's patriotic missions, among others. So, which cinematic offering will you watch first?

'Custody'

Custody﻿, led by Naga Chaitanya, will be released in Telugu and Tamil. It is a crime action thriller directed by Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. Srinivasaa Chitturi has bankrolled it under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Custody marks Chaitanya's 22nd outing and Prabhu's 11th feature film directorial. It also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Sarath Kumar, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, and Priyamani, among others.

'Love Again'

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan (Outlander), and acclaimed musical artist Celine Dion (her first film role), Love Again is a romantic comedy. It has already been released in the United States, where it received mixed reviews from critics. The film revolves around the romance between a woman grieving after her boyfriend's death and a man who is assigned her dead boyfriend's phone number.

'IB 71'

Vidyut Jammwal starrer patriotic thriller IB 71 is another film that will release this Friday. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, it co-stars Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Vishal Jethwa, Niharica Raizada, Mir Sarwar, and Danny Sura. It is the first film of Jammwal's production house, Action Hero Films. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment. Revisit IB 71's trailer highlights here.

'Jogira Sa Ra Ra'

Jogira Sa Ra Ra will be set in a small town and have a fresh romance at its core, say the makers. Led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, it is helmed by Kushan Nandy. He earlier worked with Nawaz on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The movie also stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, and Sanjay Mishra. It has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali (Mumbai Mirror).

'Chatrapathi,' 'Music School'

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas will mark his Hindi debut with the upcoming film Chatrapathi. Co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film is a Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's namesake 2005 directorial, which starred Prabhas in the lead. On the other hand, Music School, directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, will also premiere on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and stars Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran.