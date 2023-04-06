Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathu Thala' collections dwindle; crucial weekend lies ahead

Pathu Thala had a decent buzz in the Tamil cinema circuit and the film opened with good numbers at the box office. The Silambarasan TR-headlined film has an impressive start but now the collections are dwindling. It is facing direct competition from Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1 which has strong word of mouth. A crucial weekend lies ahead for the film.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday which is a significant drop from Tuesday's Rs. 1.2 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 16.5 crore. The cast includes Gautham Kartik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Santhosh Prathap, among others. It is helmed by Krishna. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

