Get ready for Jayam Ravi's solo venture 'Agilan'; details inside
Actor Jayam Ravi is bracing himself for his first solo film in four years titled Agilan. After several postponements and censorship, the Tamil action thriller is set to release on March 10. For this project, Ravi has reunited with director Kalyan Krishnan and as per the look, the film looks promising. Ravi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I.
More about the action thriller
The film revolves around a crane operator (Ravi) and a customs officer. This promises high-octane action and also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tarun Arora, and Tanya Ravichandran in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Sam CS. The upcoming movie is in buzz among fans on social media. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about the film too.
Twitter Post
#Agilan @actor_jayamravi 's movie is releasing after 4 years as a solo hero ..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 2, 2023
Much awaited after his biggie #PS1
He is in full rugged look.. #AgilanFromMarch10
@Screensceneoffl #DirKalyan @priya_Bshankar @actortanya @SamCSmusic pic.twitter.com/b8OXSTUW7Z