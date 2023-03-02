Entertainment

Get ready for Jayam Ravi's solo venture 'Agilan'; details inside

Get ready for Jayam Ravi's solo venture 'Agilan'; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 05:25 pm 1 min read

Jayam Ravi's 'Agilan' releasing on March 10

Actor Jayam Ravi is bracing himself for his first solo film in four years titled Agilan. After several postponements and censorship, the Tamil action thriller is set to release on March 10. For this project, Ravi has reunited with director Kalyan Krishnan and as per the look, the film looks promising. Ravi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I.

More about the action thriller

The film revolves around a crane operator (Ravi) and a customs officer. This promises high-octane action and also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tarun Arora, and Tanya Ravichandran in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Sam CS. The upcoming movie is in buzz among fans on social media. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about the film too.

Twitter Post