Box office: 'John Wick 4' is here to stay
John Wick: Chapter 4 has been ruling the global box office. After a super successful first weekend, the Keanu Reeves-headlined film is looking for new milestones. In India, the film has been a sleeper hit and has been quietly minting money. The fourth installment of the franchise has been loved by everyone for its sleek action sequences and has received critical acclaim too.
Slight dip but trends are quite positive
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 3 crore at the Indian box office on Monday. It is a slight dip as it's a weekday, but as per trends, the film is here to stay. Overall, the Chad Stahelski directorial earned Rs. 29.05 crore at the Indian box office. Fans are loving Reeves in the Baba Yaga avatar.