'Zwigato' and 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' box office prediction

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 05:24 pm 1 min read

'Zwigato' and 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' will lock horns tomorrow

This weekend marks the release of two hard-hitting dramas, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato. The former is headlined by Rani Mukerji whereas the latter stars comedian Kapil Sharma. The two will lock horns at the box office and will face competition from the already-released Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Both films are in buzz ever since their announcement.

'Zwigato' to grow if word of mouth is positive

Zwigato has had a great run on the film festival circuit. It was screened at Toronto Film Festival and Busan Film Festival. As per Filmi Beat, trade analyst Girish Johar said the film will grow if there is positive word of mouth. He said that on the first day, it is slated to earn less than a crore at the domestic box office.

Mukerji starrer has an upper hand

Johar also spoke about the Mukerji starrer and stated that it will earn around Rs. 1-1.5 crore at the domestic box office. As per early reviews, critics have not outright liked the film but praised Mukerji's performance. It is helmed by Ashima Chibber and also stars Anirban Bhattacharya. Zwigato is helmed by Nandita Das and also stars Shahana Goswami.