'Zwigato': Kapil Sharma reveals why Nandita Das chose him

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 01, 2023, 05:06 pm 2 min read

Kapil Sharma-led 'Zwigato' will be released in the theaters on March 17

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is returning to the big screens with filmmaker Nandita Das's upcoming project, Zwigato. Featuring Sharma in the lead, the film's trailer was released on Wednesday in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sharma, while speaking at the trailer launch of Zwigato, opened up about how he never expected Das to cast him for the lead role in the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma has been ruling the small screen since he started his own comedy show nearly a decade ago. While he has become a huge television celebrity who hosts actors and filmmakers from showbiz, he is yet to make it big with his films.

His last release Firangi tanked miserably at the box office. Now, he's returning to silver screens with Zwigato.

Sharma revealed he is a fan of Das's work

Talking about Zwigato at the trailer launch, Sharma, who has watched Firaaq and Manto, said that he was always a fan of Nandita Das's work but never imagined she will cast him for a role. "Her films may be serious but in her personal life, she is quite funny. When you see the film, everyone will be able to relate to it," he said.

'Why me?' Sharma had asked Das

After Das offered him to play the lead character in Zwigato, Sharma asked her why she chose him. He then said that she was only willing to cast him for it. "She said even if a global star like Shah Rukh Khan says yes I'll still not make it with him. Your face is like a common man (so it's perfect for the character)."

All about 'Zwigato'

Directed by Das, Zwigato is a story of a food delivery agent who is trying to meet the ends after he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharma will be seen in the role of Manas while Shahana Goswami has been cast opposite him. Slated for a theatrical release on March 17, Zwigato premiered in 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival.