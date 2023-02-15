Entertainment

Nora Fatehi to headline Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 15, 2023, 12:21 pm 2 min read

Nora Fatehi has joined the cast of Kunal Kemmu's directorial 'Madgaon Express,' set to be released in mid-2023

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who is famously known for his stint in movies like Golmaal and Go Goa Gone, will be donning the director's hat for the first time. In August 2022, Kemmu announced his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. In a recent update, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has been roped in as the movie's lead.

Why does this story matter?

A prominent name in the Bollywood industry, Kemmu started his journey as a child artist, before making his debut in Kalyug (2005).

Since then, the actor has been featured in films such as Malang and Lootcase.

As an actor par excellence, Kemmu has sailed through diverse roles, but it will be interesting to watch the actor turning into the director for the first time.

Fatehi will be seen in a completely new avatar

After making a name for herself in the music-video world, she is gearing up to exercise her acting chops in Madgaon Express. A source revealed that "Fatehi's character is different from all she has done before!" The actor has already completed shooting for her part, and she is "excited to see how the audience reacts to seeing her in a completely new avatar."

Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary to headline the film

Details about the project have been kept under wraps but the movie has a formidable ensemble of Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The film is a proper ensemble comedy with acclaimed actors coming on board. The aforementioned source revealed that the film will be released sometime this year and all announcements related to it will be made in the coming weeks.

Upcoming projects by Excel Entertainment

Madgaon Express will mark the new friendship drama film at work at Excel Entertainment, which has produced some of the most memorable films in the genre including Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Multiple exciting films are lined up for release by the production house this year, including Fukrey 3, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, and the highly-anticipated Jee Le Zaraa.