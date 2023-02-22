Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' shooting wrapped; releasing on August 11

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' shooting wrapped; releasing on August 11

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 05:01 pm 1 min read

Ranbir Kapoor danced at the 'Animal' wrap-up party

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming Hindi film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is in the buzz ever since its announcement. The first look poster of Kapoor was raw, grotesque yet mesmerizing. As fans are rooting for Kapoor, the shooting was wrapped in Punjab recently. Photos and videos from the wrap-up party are making rounds and Kapoor is seen shaking a leg on famous Bollywood chartbusters.

Dancing at the wrap-up party; cast of the film

At the party, Kapoor donned a white T-shirt and danced to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and others. He looked dapper in his beard look. This upcoming project has a stellar cast of Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others. Vanga's directorial is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

Twitter Post

At the wrap up party of Animal, actor #RanbirKapoor set the dance floor on fire with his effortlessly sexy moves. Check it out!https://t.co/55BWZI5c5V pic.twitter.com/xQXA2sVkox — Desimartini (@DMmovies) February 22, 2023