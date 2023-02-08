Entertainment

Salman Khan wraps up 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 08, 2023, 01:46 pm 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' shooting complete; Salman Khan posts update

The year 2023 is turning out to be Karan-Arjun's aka Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's year. After a superb cameo in Pathaan, Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set for an Eid release. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself announcing the wrapping up of the much-awaited Farhad Samji directorial.

Power-packed cast and full-on entertaining teaser

Khan looks dapper in the white shirt and black tie attire. In the earlier released teaser, he was seen sporting long hair, too. The pan-India film has a stellar cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu, and Venkatesh, among others. The film is bankrolled by Khan's banner Salman Khan Films. It is touted to be an action drama.

