Andy Samberg-Jean Smart team up for new comedy '42.6 Years'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 08, 2023, 01:18 pm 1 min read

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Samberg has joined hands with Jean Smart for an upcoming romantic comedy titled 42.6 Years. The futuristic film will be helmed by Craig Gillespie and it is under development at Amazon Studios. Samberg is synonymous with the comedy genre (all kudos to Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and fans are quite excited to hear the news.

Samberg's idea and quirky storyline

The idea originated in Samberg's mind and he co-wrote the story with Seth Reiss. The story revolves around a young man (Samberg) who undergoes an experimental procedure of being cryogenically frozen in order to save his life. He wakes up 42.6 years later and finds no one around, except for his ex-girlfriend (Smart) who has turned older with time.

Smart's comical prowess to add an extra edge

The project is bankrolled by Samberg and Ali Bell under their banner Party Over Here. Gillespie will also produce the film. Smart and Samberg are comedy veterans in their own right. Smart is one of the only two actors to win all three Emmys in the comedy category. It would be interesting to see how their energies complement each other on screen.