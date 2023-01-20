Entertainment

Happy birthday, Evan Peters! Iconic roles of 'Dahmer' actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 20, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

The Emmy-winning actor Evan Peters is celebrating his 37th birthday on Friday (January 20)

Whether it is about playing a sympathetic cop in Mare of Easttown or serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Evan Peters has time and again proved his versatility as an actor by playing characters that seem to have been custom-created for him. As Peters celebrates his 37th birthday on Friday, we have listed some of the best characters the American actor has played on screens.

Jeffrey Dahmer in 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Peters's performance in the Netflix series is one of his best acts to date! He played the role of real-life American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's 2022 show only to remind us all of what a fine actor he is (not that we ever forgot that!). He delivered a bone-chilling act in the uber-popular series last year.

Detective Colin Zabel in 'Mare of Easttown'

Peters won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown. He was paired with Kate Winslet. He assists Winslet on a case she is investigating. His character has shown suffering from imposter syndrome after he took credit for a case that he didn't solve. The actor won everyone's hearts with his performance.

Jimmy Darling in 'American Horror Story: Freak Show'

Peters has played multiple characters on American Horror Show. One of his most remembered roles is the one where he played Jimmy Darling, aka lobster boy. The character was one of the least evil characters he played in the franchise. He played a brave and charming man who had a traumatic upbringing and dreamt of leading a normal life.

Dwight Chapin in 'Elvis & Nixon'

Elvis & Nixon stars Michael Shannon as Elvis Presley and Kevin Spacey as Richard Nixon. It's based on the real-life meeting between Presley and Nixon when Presley showed up unannounced on the White House lawn. Peters played the role of Dwight Chapin, Nixon's senior aide. The 2016 film is remembered best for its performances including that of Peters.

Stan Bowes in 'Pose'

The 2018 series is set in the 1980s and 1990s in New York City. Pose focuses on the ballroom scene in NYC during that period, bringing a special focus on its characters who are trans and gay. Peters played the role of Stan Bowes, a family man who initiates a relationship with a trans sex worker and eventually begins to question his identity.