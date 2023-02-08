Entertainment

'@Midnight' might replace 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 08, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

'@Midnight' will replace 'The Late Late Show,' per reports

James Corden announced his exit from The Late Late Show in 2022. As the show is about to come to an end after the 2023 season, rumors are rife that CBS is planning to reboot the @Midnight series. As per ET, a source said, "CBS is eyeing @Midnight to replace The Late Late Show. They're ready for something different."

'@Midnight's legacy and other details

The source also spoke about the expensive production of late-night talk shows. However, nothing has been revealed about the potential late-night lineup. @Midnight hosted around 600 episodes on Comedy Central in a span of five years—2013-2017. As per reports, Stephen Colbert will be serving as the executive producer for the reboot. Earlier, Corden's announcement came as a surprise to many.

Why did James Cordon quit 'The Late Late Show'?

He made his decision while shooting Amazon Prime Video's Mammals in 2022. The hectic schedule made him realize the importance of being closer to his family and children. He stated, "If I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expense of our children, our family...that is really all it comes down to," as his reason to quit the show.