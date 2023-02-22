Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 04:24 pm

Tiger Shroff is a bonafide action hero and the teaser for his much-awaited movie Ganapath: Part 1 is out. The makers have also announced the release date with the teaser. The action drama stars Shroff's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon and the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Viewers will also see Sanon doing some amazing action stunts! The film will be released on October 20, 2023.

The action thriller is directed by noted director Vikas Bahl and it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Bachchan will star as the titular character's (Shroff) mentor. The film also stars Rahman. Shroff shared the teaser and called his upcoming venture a "magnanimous entertainer," noting that it'll be released on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Fans are rooting for this film.

Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz 💥



Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eNoUa9d2TU — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 22, 2023