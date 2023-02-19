Entertainment

Box office clash: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' beats 'Shehzada'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 03:56 pm 1 min read

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' box office collections in India

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has reportedly been performing well at the Indian box office. The film directly clashed with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada as they both were released on Friday, and has also been competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The Marvel film headlined by Paul Rudd﻿—which marks the start of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five—has beaten Shehzada in box office collections.

'Ant-Man 3' showing growth in Indian box office

As per India Today, Ant-Man 3 has collected around Rs. 19 crore in two days. The film is reportedly expected to collect $100-125 million globally in the first weekend. It has already made $98 million worldwide, including $46 million from the US alone, said reports. On the other hand, Shehzada has minted only Rs. 12.65 crore in two days.

Cast and crew of film

Ant-Man 3 stars Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy O'Brian, and Corey Stoll, among others. It is helmed by Peyton Reed, written by Jeff Loveness, and bankrolled by Marvel Studios. The film was shot by Bill Pope, while the music was helmed by Christophe Beck. This also marks the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.