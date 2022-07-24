Entertainment

2022 San Diego Comic-Con: Highlights of Marvel, DC announcements

All announcements made by Marvel, DC at SDCC.

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is one of the highly anticipated events of the year for DC/Warner Bros. and Marvel fans who gather to witness thrilling updates on upcoming titles. While Marvel had a slew of releases and announcements lined up, DC also had its share of updates and titles, but there was one major letdown for fans. Read on to know more.

Announcement 'She-Hulk', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to conclude Marvel's Phase 4

Marvel arrived at the SDCC with all guns blazing and announced 15 new titles that included movies and television series. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also talked about how the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) ongoing Phase 4. She-Hulk—which will debut on Disney+ on August 17—got a new poster and trailer as well.

'Black Panther 2' Marvel also dropped 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' teaser

Marvel has also released the official teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Ryan Coogler directorial will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. A sequel to Black Panther (2018), which was headlined by the late Chadwick Boseman, the film is written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. It stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, and Tenoch Huerta, among others.

Roster Phase 5 titles revealed, Phase 6 has two 'Avengers' films

MCU's Phase 5 contains titles like Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, and Loki S2. It also includes The Marvels, Ironheart, Blade, Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order, and Thunderbolts. Fantastic Four will kickstart Phase 6, which will conclude with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025.

Information Marvel might offer more information at Disney's upcoming D23 event

As per the announcements, MCU Phases 1-3 were categorized under The Infinity Saga, and Phases 4-6 represent The Multiverse Saga. Furthermore, Disney also has its big D23 event coming up in September, so we can expect Marvel to show up with more details about all the future titles at the event. As far as the SDCC is concerned, Marvel surely takes the cake!

Observation DC rolled out trailers for 'Black Adam', 'Shazam 2'

On the other hand, DC showed up at the party with fresh trailers for Dwayne Johnson's debut DC film Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, among others. Following the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, fans were expecting Henry Cavill to make an appearance and clear the air on a potential Black Adam vs Superman fight. Unfortunately, that didn't happen at SDCC.

DC fans also expected updates on other upcoming titles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonder Woman 3, The Batman follow-up projects, Batgirl, and Static Shock. There were also no updates on DC's troubled project The Flash starring Ezra Miller, who got into trouble over alleged misconduct and disturbing behavior. However, a trailer for DC Comics' cult-classic The Sandman (August 5 on Netflix) was revealed.