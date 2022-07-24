Entertainment

DC drops 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' trailer at SDCC

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 24, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

'Shazam! 2' gets a new trailer! (Photo credit: Twitter/@ponysmasher)

The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is on in full swing with the latest updates on the highly-anticipated series and films pouring in from the world of superheroes. During the Warner Bros. panel, DC revealed the trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was followed by the lead actor Zachary Levi taking the stage to interact with fans. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

The first film Shazam!, which was released in 2019, saw a decent response from audiences and also went on to gross $365.9M. However, superhero films usually earn more than this.

In the prequel, a normal foster child Billy Batson transformed into the hero Shazam (Levi) after a wizard bestowed his powers upon him.

We saw his foster siblings transforming into adult heroes as well.

Trailer Shazam suffers from 'impostor syndrome,' questions his capability

The trailer opens with Shazam saying, "I don't deserve these powers, if I'm being honest," as he suffers from "impostor syndrome," comparing himself to fellow DC superheroes like Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash, and Batman. Amid this, he has to team up with his "Shazam family" again to stop a new villain Hespera (Hellen Mirren), who believes "children stole the powers of all the gods."

Check out the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods – in theaters this Christmas. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/gfd7qEblJr — DC (@DCComics) July 23, 2022

Observation Trailer has references to Starro, Titano, among many others

The Daughters of Atlas mark their entrance with Oscar-winning actor Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Calypso, and Rachel Zegler as Antaeus. Mirren, Liu, and Zegler will be marking their debut appearance in the Shazam! franchise. Moreover, Eminem's song Business plays in the trailer. The trailer also included Easter eggs that hinted at Starro, Titano the Super-Ape, and Karaqan.

The upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods will reportedly be preceded by Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero that will release on October 21, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit the theaters internationally on December 15, 2022. It will be followed by Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated for a March 17, 2023 release.