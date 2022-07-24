Entertainment

'Black Adam' gets new trailer at SDCC: Everything to know

Dwayne Johnson surely knows how to make an entrance! The Hollywood actor channeled every bit of his anti-hero character's might as he emerged from the stage floor at the San Diego Comic-Con's (SDCC) Hall H, dressed as Black Adam, with lightning bolts and smoke adding to the theatrics. He also unveiled the newest trailer for DC's upcoming superhero film, Black Adam. Let's take a look.

Johnson will be making his debut in the DC Universe with Black Adam, and by the looks of it, we think it's going to be a grand one!

Much like the actor teased many times before, "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change" with Black Adam.

This time, the new trailer reveals how the anti-hero was "born out of rage."

The latest trailer follows the events in the life of Teth-Adam (Johnson) and shows us how the tragedy in his past led him to become the mighty anti-hero. Empowered by his rage, Adam sets out to seek revenge on those who wronged him and his family. However, his actions catch the attention of the Justice Society of America (JSA), which teams up against him.

Adam is known to be the corrupt, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Shazam. The latter calls upon the Greek gods for his powers. Interestingly, Adam possesses powers similar to Superman. "He's Superman-level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He's the full gamut like you would see in the comic books," producer Hiram Garcia revealed.

Previously, a fan suggested Superman should appear in Black Adam. In a cryptic reply, Johnson wrote, "I've learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you...I always got you," suggesting it might happen. This would be a battle of a lifetime! Black Adam will arrive in theaters on October 21, 2022.

