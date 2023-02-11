Entertainment

Valentine's Week: Let's celebrate familial love with these 5 movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 11, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Five films that celebrate family bonds and beautiful relations

Sometimes, it's all about family! While popular culture makes you believe that Valentine's Day is only for couples, we say, it's a day of love that can be celebrated with anyone you adore, including your family. Films based on family are widely loved by the audiences, and therefore, here we gather five heart-warming, slice-of-life movies that reflect on family connections and beam deep meaning.

'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

The movie brilliantly shows the tragedy of a failed marriage, and beautifully captures the relationship between a father and son. Ted (Dustin Hoffman) and Joanna (Meryl Streep) decide to separate their ways and fight for custody of their son. The film, full of conflict, comes to an emotional but happy end when the couple puts aside their differences for the benefit of their son.

'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)

The sacrifice one does for the family is incredibly captured here, while casting light on the bond between Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp) and his mentally impaired brother (Leonardo DiCaprio). Gilbert tries to look after his brother and his morbidly obese mother (Darlene Cates) while refusing a sorted life of his own. This unconventional tale of love will take you on an emotional journey.

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

A family is admittedly full of flaws, with conflicting personalities, as in the movie Little Miss Sunshine. But one road trip is all they need to come together as one unit! This happens when the youngest daughter Olive is selected for a beauty pageant and the chaotic adventure begins. The movie shows how the family will always be there to get you through anything.

'Coco' (2017)

A must-watch family movie; Pixar's Mexican tale revolves around young Miguel, who is an aspiring musician, but is forbidden to sing due to his family's ancestral ban on music. With the motive to make his way through the Land of Dead to find answers, Miguel ends up learning some valuable lessons. Widely appreciated and loved by audiences, this animated film touched many hearts.

'Little Women' (2019)

Another masterpiece in this list is Little Women, a movie adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's best-selling novel of the same name. The film, set against the backdrop of 1860's Massachusetts, follows the life of four March sisters and celebrates the incredible and intimate sisterhood bond. An emotionally heart-wrenching drama, the movie gives away a strong message on the importance of a closely-knit family.