Entertainment

Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' early reviews are in

Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' early reviews are in

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 01:18 pm 2 min read

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' early reviews are in

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is in the buzz ever since its announcement. The film traces the true story of an Indian mother who fought the Norwegian state to get her children's custody back. This marks Rani Mukerji's return to celluloid after two years. The early reviews of this upcoming drama are in and as of now the response from critics is mixed.

Why does this story matter?

Mukerji is an adept actor who has been working for more than two decades. In the second half of her career, Mukerji is known for starring in women-led films like the Mardaani franchise and Hichki, among others.

The crux of the upcoming film caught every citizen's eyes when the case happened in real life, hence viewers are rooting for this drama.

The film scratches the surface but does not dig further

Early reviews state that the film does scratch the surface but does not penetrate it deeper to explore the themes of institutional racism and cultural differences. Ellen E Jones of The Guardian stated that the Norwegian characters were not skimmed properly. Mukerji's performance was lauded by critics. The fight is way more than against a foreign country. It is against the centuries-old, "legally-enshrined patriarchy."

The runtime is stretched too long

The Ashima Chibber directorial is being lauded for its performances but some portals pointed out that the narrative has been stretched to an extent that the pulse of the film comes in a bit too late. Renuka Vyavahare of TOI praised Jim Sarbh's impeccable portrayal of an Indian-origin lawyer in Norway but he does not have much meat to his character.

Trivedi's music saves the day

Anirban Bhattacharya's debut in Bollywood is okayish as the director does not fully utilize his acting prowess, per reviews. Amit Trivedi's music is a savior in this courtroom drama as the songs feel like a petrichor before the storm. The film hits the theaters this Friday and let's hope it's all Shubho Shubho for the team and it receives a good response from viewers.