Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 05:43 pm 1 min read

Kangana Ranaut is known for her unapologetic opinions on the internet and the actor is the literal "Queen of the war of words." Recently, the actor was celebrating nine years of her much-acclaimed film Queen and on Twitter, she shared a list of her favorite films. Among the eight films mentioned, it features only one Hindi film—Guru Dutt's 1957 cult classic Pyaasa.

List of the films and her upcoming projects

The actor who recently got her Twitter account restored shared the name of eight films. The tweet read, "My fav eight films, do watch them if you haven't already. 1) Amadeus 2) The Shawshank Redemption 3) American Beauty 4) Pyaasa 5) Amour 6) Seven Year Itch 7) Interstellar 8) The Notebook." Ranaut will be next seen in the political drama Emergency.

