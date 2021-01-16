Late legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's daughter Neena, aka Sana Memon, has sent a legal notice to director Bhavna Talwar, who had last year announced a biopic on the maverick. Now, Talwar has reacted to the notice sent by Memon, stating that she would not want anyone in Dutt's family to be unhappy. Here are more details on this.

Details Why has Dutt's daughter sent a notice to Talwar?

Memon, who is Dutt and Geeta Bali's only surviving child, sent a legal notice to Talwar alleging infringement of copyright. As reported by Mid-Day, she has said that she is the sole copyright owner of Dutt's life story. Her spokesperson Kaleem Khan has claimed, "Sana Memon has not assigned any rights to a third party, production house or studio (sic)."

Reaction I am not worried about copyright infringement, says Talwar

However, Talwar has said she is not aware of the legal notice. She said, "The film won't portray [any incident or person] incorrectly, and one wouldn't want anyone in his family to be unhappy about it (sic)." "The information that I have referred to is available in public domain. So, I am not worried about [copyright infringement] (sic)," Talwar told the publication.

Quote Producer will decide what is right: Talwar

"I have delivered the script, and this is a film that I will make. I am sure the producer, Sheetal Talwar, will do what is right and will reach out to the family at some point (sic)," revealed the director.

Movie The biopic was scheduled to enter production in 2021

The biopic, Pyaasa, titled after Dutt's cinematic masterpiece from 1957, will reportedly trace the filmmaker's early work and his eventual transformation into an artiste. Talking about the movie, Talwar had earlier stated, "I have followed the information in the public domain to put together this story, my research has not been about talking to people." The movie was supposed to enter production in 2021.

Dutt A brief about Dutt's extraordinary life and career