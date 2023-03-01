Entertainment

Nandita Das's 'Zwigato': Kapil Sharma starrer's trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 03:36 pm 1 min read

Acclaimed filmmaker Nandita Das's next directorial Zwigato is all set to release in India. The makers launched the trailer today and the event was attended by the protagonists Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. It premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 and is slated for a theatrical release on March 17, 2023. This marks Sharma's return to celluloid as a protagonist after Firangi.

Everything we know about the upcoming film

The story revolves around Manas (Sharma), a food delivery agent who struggles to make ends meet after he lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goswami stars as Pratima (Manas's wife). It also stars Gul Panag, Swanand Kirkire, and Sayani Gupta in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Das and Applause Entertainment. It was also screened at Busan International Film Festival.

