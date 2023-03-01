Entertainment

Police on alert over threats to blow-up Amitabh, Dharmendra's residences

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 01, 2023

Bomb scare at the residences of two 'Sholay' actors

The Maharashtra Police swung into action after an unidentified caller called the police control room in Nagpur on Tuesday, claiming to have planted a bomb near megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran superstar Dharmendra's residences in Mumbai. Following the call, the Mumbai Police have been put on alert while an investigation is underway to track the caller. Read on for details.

Why does this story matter?

Since the call, the Mumbai Police have been on high alert, particularly the Juhu and Vile Parle Police under whose jurisdiction the residences of Big B and Dharmendra fall.

Meanwhile, an India.com report said the caller also claimed that a terror attack is being planned to be carried out in Mumbai for which 25 armed men have already reached the Dadar area in Mumbai.

No bombs were found near the superstars' bungalows

Soon after the Nagpur Police informed the Mumbai Police of the threat calls, a bomb squad was immediately sent near the bungalows of Bachchan and Dharmendra. A search was also conducted, however, no bomb was found near either of the actor's residences. While Bachchan stays with his family at his residence Jalsa, Dharmendra's bungalow is also in the same locality - Juhu.

Threat to Mukesh Ambani's house as well

A bomb scare was received for business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia as well. Located in South Mumbai's Worli area, the Gamdevi Police was put on alert. The Ambani family has already been allotted Z+ security by the Centre. In 2021, an explosives-laden car was found outside the Ambani residence which was later found to be in connection with Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder.

On the work front

Speaking about the work front, Bachchan will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. It also features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and is slated to premiere on October 20. He'll also be seen in Project K and the Hindi remake of The Intern. Dharmendra, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's comeback directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.