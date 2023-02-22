Entertainment

'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan unlikely to clinch box office throne

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 04:14 pm 1 min read

'Shehzada' box office collection

Kartik Aaryan was touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His recent release Shehzada has fallen flat on its face and does not show any chances of revival at the box office. As per Times Now, the film earned Rs. 2-2.50cr on Tuesday at the domestic box office.

Competition and disappointment in the collection

The Rohit Dhawan directorial showed a rise in collections on the second day but ever since then, it is on a diminishing spree. The masala entertainer is getting steady competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally. Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is having a decent run at the box office too.

More about the film

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The remake also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala, among others. It marks Aaryan's first venture as a producer. The music is done by the sensational Pritam and cranked by the National Award-winning cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee and Sanjay F Gupta. This film did not impress the critics either.