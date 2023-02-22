Entertainment

CBS announces its 2023-24 primetime renewals

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 04:10 pm 1 min read

CBS has announced its 2023-24 primetime renewals

CBS announced renewals for nine primetime series for the 2023-24 season. The network is more or less taking all from the current primetime lineup. This list includes dramas like CSI: Vegas, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai'i. Not only fiction, but it also includes long-running news magazines—48 Hours and 60 Minutes. Unscripted shows like The Amazing Race, Lingo, Survivor, and Tough as Nails are also included.

CBS president's statement and the extended list

The list further includes Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, and shows like Young Sheldon and The Equalizer. In comedy, there will be Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts and The Neighborhood. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach stated, "It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera...," while announcing the list.

You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙🍰 pic.twitter.com/i82edDPmyE — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) February 21, 2023