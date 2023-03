Entertainment

Prabhu Deva starrer 'Bagheera' advance bookings open now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 01:50 pm 1 min read

'Bagheera' advance bookings are open now

Prabhu Deva is known for donning several hats ranging from dancer, choreographer, director, to actor. The sensational dancer will be back on celluloid with Adhik Ravichandran's directorial Bagheera. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the pre-booking of the Tamil entertainer has started. The film releases on Friday and as per the poster, Deva will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Details of cast and advance booking

As per BookMyShow, the advance bookings have started in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. The psychological suspense thriller was earlier slated to release in 2022. Its trailer was dropped in 2021. Bagheera has a huge cast comprising Amyra Dastur, Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sonia Agarwal, among others. The music has been composed by Ganesan Sekar. The project is bankrolled by Bharathan Pictures.

