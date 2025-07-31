Indian stock market sees 12.7L new investors in June

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has reported a surge in the number of investors in the Indian stock market . In June 2025, the NSE added 12.7 lakh new investors, marking the highest monthly addition in five months. This is a 15% increase over May and indicates a recovery of investor confidence after recent market fluctuations.

Investor growth Total unique investor count exceeds 11.6 crore The addition of 12.7 lakh new investors in June has pushed the total unique investor count to over 11.6 crore by month-end, according to NSE data. However, despite the surge in May and June, overall investor growth has slowed down in recent months. From January to June 2025, an average of 12 lakh new investors joined monthly, down from an average of 19.2 lakh during the same period last year.

Market challenges Global uncertainties impact new investor registrations The slowdown in new investor registrations can be attributed to global uncertainties, including reciprocal tariffs that were later extended by three months, rising tensions in West Asia, and other geopolitical developments. These factors have had an impact on investor sentiment. Despite these challenges, Uttar Pradesh led the way with 14% of total new registrations in June 2025.