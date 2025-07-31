What is Malegaon blast case? Know about 17-year-long probe 

A special NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Thursday. The incident took place on September 29, 2008, when a bomb fitted to a motorcycle exploded in a crowded Muslim-dominated area during Ramadan, killing six and injuring 101 others. The case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), but took a dramatic turn when individuals affiliated with Hindu right-wing groups were arrested, giving rise to the controversial political term "Hindu terror."

Incident overview Investigation handed over to Maharashtra ATS The case was the first terror attack in which a group of seven alleged Hindu extremists, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and a serving army officer, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, were arrested. The Maharashtra ATS suspected an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on a motorcycle registered in Thakur's name, whose registration number was found to be fake with erased engine and chassis numbers. The motorcycle was sent to a forensic lab for restoration of erased numbers.

Arrests made Motorcycle registered in Thakur's name The Maharashtra ATS alleged she was part of a bigger conspiracy to target Muslim-majority communities in retribution for previous terror attacks. Lt Col Purohit was accused of providing logistical and material support to a radical Hindu outfit called Abhinav Bharat, which the ATS claimed was responsible for the Malegaon blast. According to investigators, Purohit assisted in the arranging of explosives and was present at meetings where attacks were reportedly plotted. Both denied the charges.

Arrest ATS filed a chargesheet in January 2009 Thakur was arrested on October 23, 2008, and later, 11 persons, including Col Purohit were arrested and charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). The ATS filed a chargesheet in January 2009 naming these accused, who allegedly carried out the blast "in revenge against terrorist acts by Muslim men."

Case transfer Case transferred to NIA in 2011 In 2011, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which continued its probe. The NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2016 and dropped MCOCA charges against Thakur. It claimed that evidence existed only against seven out of 11 accused and alleged that one Ramchandra Kalsangra used the motorcycle registered in Thakur's name before the blast. It further stated that the ATS invoked MCOCA in haste.

Trial proceedings Trial under UAPA, IPC, Explosive Substances Act The special court accepted NIA's suggestion to drop MCOCA charges but ruled that seven accused would face trial under UAPA, IPC, and Explosive Substances Act. The trial started in 2018 and concluded on April 19, 2025. The charges included committing terrorist acts, criminal conspiracy, and murder, among others. In its final argument, the NIA submitted that the blast was orchestrated to terrorize Muslims and disrupt essential services, according to news agency PTI.