Amazon launches 10‑minute delivery service in Delhi

Operational model

Amazon Now works via "dark stores," which are small local warehouses stocked with popular items for quick packing and delivery. The company plans to set up around 300 of these across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by the end of this year. This rapid expansion is backed by a recent $233 million investment aimed at improving their logistics capabilities. The online retailer also opened five new fulfillment centers to expedite e-commerce deliveries across smaller towns and cities.