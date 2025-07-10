Amazon launches 10‑minute delivery service in Delhi
What's the story
Amazon has launched its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in select areas of Delhi. The move comes after a successful debut in Bengaluru. The new offering is aimed at urban consumers who value speed and convenience. It allows customers to order essentials like groceries, fresh produce, snacks, and personal care items for doorstep delivery within just 10 minutes.
Operational model
Amazon Now works via 'dark stores'
Amazon Now works via "dark stores," which are small local warehouses stocked with popular items for quick packing and delivery. The company plans to set up around 300 of these across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by the end of this year. This rapid expansion is backed by a recent $233 million investment aimed at improving their logistics capabilities. The online retailer also opened five new fulfillment centers to expedite e-commerce deliveries across smaller towns and cities.
Market challenge
Amazon takes on established players
Amazon's entry into the quick commerce space puts it up against established players like Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, and Flipkart Minutes. These companies have already made ultra-fast deliveries a common practice in several cities. However, Amazon is not just testing the waters with this launch. It is committed to long-term growth and has seen strong demand from Prime members and urban shoppers who value speed.