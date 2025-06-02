What's the story

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched 'Creator Cities' to scale up video commerce.

The initiative includes dedicated physical production spaces in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Covering an area of 18,000 sq. ft., these facilities are designed to combine content creation with influencer marketing and commerce.

Each studio is capable of high-volume production with AI tools for real-time tracking and optimization.