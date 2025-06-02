Flipkart launches 'Creator Cities' to boost shopping: What is it?
What's the story
Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched 'Creator Cities' to scale up video commerce.
The initiative includes dedicated physical production spaces in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.
Covering an area of 18,000 sq. ft., these facilities are designed to combine content creation with influencer marketing and commerce.
Each studio is capable of high-volume production with AI tools for real-time tracking and optimization.
Creator support
Creator Cities to host over 200 creators monthly
The 'Creator Cities' initiative is powered by more than 300 production experts and is expected to host over 200 creators every month.
The infrastructure is designed to help brands build scalable content strategies and improve creator participation from diverse backgrounds.
Flipkart said that this move is part of its strategy to make video commerce a key pillar of its retail operations.
User engagement
Video content consumption sees significant growth
In the past year, Flipkart has seen an eight-fold increase in daily live hours on its platform and a 17 times increase in user engagement.
The company has recorded more than 10 million hours of video content consumed by its users over the last year.
This trend is especially strong in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well as among Gen Z and millennial audiences.
Market impact
A 1-stop solution for influencer marketing
The 'Creator Cities' initiative is India's first major investment in physical infrastructure for video commerce, filling a gap in the current industry.
Sellers can use these facilities as a one-stop hub for influencer marketing, leading to faster execution and better audience targeting.
According to a Boston Consulting Group report cited by Flipkart, around 72% of Indian Gen Z consumers look up creator-led channels for shopping inspiration.
Strategic move
New growth avenues for sellers
Neha Agrahari, Senior Director of Video Commerce at Flipkart, said the company is making a strategic investment in the future of e-commerce with 'Creator Cities.'
She added that this initiative will not just improve the shopping experience for users but also generate opportunities for creators to learn and build commerce-specific content.
The move is tipped to open new avenues for growth and engagement for sellers as well.