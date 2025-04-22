What's the story

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was allegedly murdered by his wife, Pallavi, at their Bengaluru home.

On the day of the crime, Prakash had ordered fish fry for lunch and was sitting at their dining table.

He had eaten one fish and half the rice when Pallavi allegedly threw chili powder on his face before stabbing him 12 times.

Police sources told TOI that she initially stabbed him in the neck before hitting him with an oil bottle.