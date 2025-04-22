What's the case of ex-Karnataka DGP brutally murdered by wife
What's the story
Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was allegedly murdered by his wife, Pallavi, at their Bengaluru home.
On the day of the crime, Prakash had ordered fish fry for lunch and was sitting at their dining table.
He had eaten one fish and half the rice when Pallavi allegedly threw chili powder on his face before stabbing him 12 times.
Police sources told TOI that she initially stabbed him in the neck before hitting him with an oil bottle.
Attack details
Prakash's final moments captured in chilling detail
He was left with multiple stab wounds on his neck, shoulder, abdomen and back.
After murdering, Pallavi texted a friend, the wife of a retired IPS officer, saying she had "killed the monster."
She then video-called her to show Prakash's body. Pallavi also told two others about the incident, one of whom informed police helpline 112.
However, even before Hoysala police reached the spot, Pallavi herself had called the HSR Layout police station and confessed to killing her husband.
Distress call
Pallavi's message sought action against husband
Per multiple reports, days before the murder, Pallavi had posted a distress message in an IPS officers' WhatsApp group, asking for a suo motu case to be registered and action taken against Prakash.
"This is a distress call from Pallavi Omprakash. And online FIR from me. Please take suo motu cognizance and suo motu ACTION," she wrote in the group.
"Me and my daughter have been under severe domestic violence at the hands of my husband Omprakash, Ex DGP Karnataka."
Investigation
Pallavi's allegations and property dispute
Pallavi, in her message, alleged Prakash had been drugging her food with insulin and sanitizer.
She said he had started targeting their daughter's, Kriti's, brain after she began voicing her concerns.
The couple's daughter was reportedly on the same floor during the murder, but her exact role remains unclear.
Police are also probing a property dispute between the couple as part of their investigation into the incident.
Diagnosis
Pallavi had been diagnosed with schizophrenia
Meanwhile, other reports also claimed that Pallavi had been diagnosed with schizophrenia (a serious mental health condition) and she was undergoing treatment.
According to the complaint filed by his son Kartikhesh, his father had moved to his sister Saritha's residence after his wife threatened to kill him.
"My mother, Mrs. Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently," he said.
Both his mother and sister have been arrested.