What's the story

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer alleged that he and his wife were allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals while he was on his way to the airport.

In a video that went viral, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose can be seen narrating the ordeal with blood visible on his face and neck.

"A bike came from behind and stopped our car...the guy started abusing me in Kannada," he said.