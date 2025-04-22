IAF officer alleges assault by biker; but what's real story
An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer alleged that he and his wife were allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals while he was on his way to the airport.
In a video that went viral, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose can be seen narrating the ordeal with blood visible on his face and neck.
"A bike came from behind and stopped our car...the guy started abusing me in Kannada," he said.
Attack occurred near DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar
He went on to say that "when they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people,' and they abused my wife."
"I stood there, shouting, 'This is how you defend people whom we defend you, treating someone like this from the army, air force and navy.'"
"Thankfully, my wife was there to take me out and we went to the police station to file a complaint, but there is no response from there," he added.
Police are investigating the incident
After the video went viral, the police came forward to clarify that it wasn't a case of Kannadigas vs. non-Kannadigas, as claims floated on social media.
CCTV footage also shows the officer attacking his alleged assaulter, confirming that both sides were involved.
The videos showed officer Bose and his wife approaching a man dressed in a neon green jacket.
One video shows Bose throwing the man down on the asphalt before continuously kicking and beating him.
CCTV footage showing officer attacking accused
There is a claim in the media that the IAF officer was brutally beaten by the Swiggy delivery boy. Here in the CCTV footage, you can clearly see that the IAF fighter pilot Wg Cdr Shiladitya Bose brutally beating and punching the delivery boy. The eye witnesses claim that it was a…
Accused has now filed a counter-complaint
Since Bose had to leave for Kolkata, he didn't file a complaint, but his wife, Madhumita, later lodged one at Baiyappanahalli Police Station.
An FIR was then filed, and the accused arrested.
Madhumita claimed in her complaint that the motorcyclist was riding recklessly, kicked at their car with his leg, and said, "You're from the DRDO, I can see the sticker. This is Kannada land; just watch what I do."
The accused has now filed a counter-complaint against Bose.
Bengaluru Police expected to summon him
Bose has reportedly been booked for attempt to murder after CCTV footage contradicted his initial claims.
The police are likely to call him for questioning.
The Byappanahalli Police registered the FIR on a complaint lodged by the biker, Vikas Kumar, who works at a call center.
The FIR includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) like Sections 108 (abetment), 115(2) (attempt to commit an offense punishable with death or imprisonment), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), among others.