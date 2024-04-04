Next Article

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force sustained damage during an unplanned landing

IAF Apache chopper damaged during emergency landing in Ladakh

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:09 pm Apr 04, 202403:09 pm

What's the story An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) sustained damage during an unplanned landing in Ladakh on Wednesday, ANI reported. The incident occurred while the helicopter was on a training mission. According to official statements, the unexpected landing and subsequent damage were attributed to the challenging conditions of Ladakh's uneven terrain and high altitude.

Investigation initiated

Pilots unharmed, IAF launches inquiry

The two pilots operating the damaged Apache helicopter were unscathed in the incident. They were swiftly evacuated and returned to the nearest airbase. Following this event, the IAF has initiated a Court of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the forced landing and determine what exactly led to the damage.

Fleet details

Apache helicopters: A key component of IAF's fleet

The Apache helicopter, produced by American aerospace giant Boeing, is a vital part of the IAF's fleet. As one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters today, 22 Apaches were incorporated into the IAF following a 2015 agreement with the United States. An additional six Apaches are set to join the Indian Army's fleet under a separate contract signed in February 2020.

Official statement

IAF statement on the Apache helicopter incident

The IAF released a brief statement about the incident, stating: "An IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh on April 3. During the process of this landing, it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude." The statement confirmed that both pilots were safe and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause.