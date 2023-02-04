Career

Agnipath scheme: Indian Army changes recruitment process for Agniveers

Army has changed recruitment process for Agniveers under Agnipath scheme

The recruitment process to select Agniveers in the Indian Army under Agnipath Scheme has been modified. Candidates who wish to join the force will have to first take an online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) at designated centers, The Indian Express reported. It said only successful candidates with above 25% marks will be called for the next round of the selection process. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Defence Ministry unveiled the Agnipath Scheme in June 2022, asserting that it will remove the supposed impediment to massive recruitment in Indian defense forces.

However, it triggered nationwide protests, with candidates believing that it will reduce their selection chances.

On the other hand, analysts believed that the scheme was designed to decrease defense budget expenditures by decreasing spending on salaries and pension benefits.

What do new rules say?

On Friday, the Indian Army published an advertisement outlining the three procedures for recruitment to the force. It said Agniveers must pass the entrance exam—CEE—first under the new recruiting process. They will then undergo a physical fitness exam, which will be followed by medical testing. The new rules will be applied from the next recruiting cycle in 2023-24.

Only those with 25% marks will qualify for next round

According to TIE, those Agniveers who will secure 25% marks in the exam will be allowed to appear for the physical and medical tests at the recruitment rallies. The online exam is aimed at testing the basic understanding of school-level subjects of candidates and the marks obtained in the exam will also be considered while preparing the final merit list.

Guidelines changed to save administrative and logistical costs

The army revised the process to minimize administrative and logistical costs in recruitment rallies, according to TIE. "The earlier process led to the screening of a large number of candidates, which stressed administrative resources," an officer told TIE. The army would be saved from deploying a huge security and medical staff for the rallies, he added while detailing the reason for the change.

Need educated, tech-savvy soldiers: Army official

The official claimed that Army needs tech-savvy soldiers who should use new technologies in the future. So, he said, it is necessary that the army recruit educated soldiers. While detailing the advantage of conducting CEE first, he said the army would get better and more qualified candidates to be tested further for physical and medical purposes.

Over 40,000 candidates to be recruited under new norms

As per official figures, around 40,000 candidates will be recruited under the new guidelines in 2023-24. Meanwhile, reports said at least 19,000 Agniveers have been recruited into the army so far and another 21,000 will be recruited in the first week of March. The army organizes recruitment camps in different cities, small and big having huge participation of candidates.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

Agnipath Scheme is a nationwide merit-based recruiting process for the Army, Indian Air Force, and Navy. The youths recruited under this are called 'Agniveers,' who get the opportunity to serve the forces for four years. Following that, 25% of them will be permanently inducted based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. However, the launch of the scheme faced strong protests across the country.