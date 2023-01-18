Career

CLAT 2023: First provisional seat allotment list announced; check here

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 18, 2023, 03:59 pm 3 min read

The Consortium of National Law University has released the first provisional allotment list of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Aspirants who applied for the CLAT 2023 Counselling procedure can log on to the official site to check the allotment result. Aspirants who have been allocated seats are tipped to complete the admission process as directed.

CLAT 2023 exams took place in 23 states, 2 UTs

Last year on December 18, CLAT 2023 exams were conducted in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India at 127 test centers. Two hundred and fourth aspirants have been named in the list for the bachelors program at Bengaluru's National Law School of India University, a top pick for students. Approximately 29 colleges currently offer a degree in the five-year integrated law program.

Where to download the CLAT 2023 First provisional Allotment Result?

The Provisional Allotment Result of the CLAT 2023 will include the Horizontal Reservation Details, Candidate Rank, and Admit Card Number Vertical Reservation. To download the CLAT 2023 First provisional Allotment Result, students can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Here's how to check CLAT 2023 allotment result

Here's a step-by-step tutorial on how students can check the CLAT 2023 allotment result. Aspirants need to visit the CLAT 2023 official website first, where they need to select the CLAT 2023 First allotment link. Students then need to type in their login details. Once that is done, aspirants can click on download to save the CLAT 2023 First allotment result list offline.

Satisfied candidates need to select 'freeze' option and pay

Students who are totally happy and accept the allotted seats to them then need to select the freeze option and complete the payment for the confirmation fees between January 18 and 22. Notably, all aspirants who clicked on the freeze option and paid their confirmation fee will not be considered in the next rounds of counseling.

What's the exit process for candidates?

Students who do not want to reject their allocated seat and do not intend to participate in the next rounds of the counseling procedure can simply click on the exit option. In this instance, the allocated seat will then get reallocated, and the aspirant will no longer be given a seat in any subsequent rounds.

Candidates can also float their allotted seat

Students who are not satisfied with their assigned seat and want to get a higher preference National Law University seat need to select the float option on the website. In this instance, the aspirants can hold their allotted seat, and if they are assigned a higher preference seat in a subsequent counseling round, they can move.