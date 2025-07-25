Musk's satellite internet goes dark: What caused Starlink's global outage? 

Responding to the widespread disruption, Musk apologized to Starlink users. He tweeted, "Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn't happen again." The company has since acknowledged that the network issue has been resolved and service has been restored.

Service restoration

Outage was caused by key internal software services failure

Despite claims of recovery, some users still reported service interruptions. The company said it was working to resolve these remaining issues. The outage was caused by a "failure of key internal software services that operate the core network," according to Michael Nicolls, VP of Starlink Engineering. He apologized for the disruption and assured users that they are committed to providing a reliable network and will investigate this issue thoroughly to prevent future occurrences.