BYD's new budget SUV offers 605km range and high-tech features

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has launched its latest model, the Sealion 06 EV. The new midsize SUV comes in fully-electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain options. It is priced starting at approximately $21,000 and promises advanced tech and safety features, fast charging capabilities, and an impressive driving range of up to 605km.

Vehicle details Sealion 06 EV is offered in single and dual-motor variants The all-electric BYD Sealion 06 EV is offered in single and dual-motor variants with two Blade battery pack options: a standard model with 65.28kWh and an extended range with 78.72kWh capacity. The single-motor variant delivers a power output of 227hp at the rear. With the upgraded version, the output goes up to 241hp. The all-wheel drive variant comes with a rear motor that delivers up to 241hp and an additional front motor for a combined output of 388hp.

Performance metrics Driving range and performance details The rear-wheel drive variant of the BYD Sealion 06 EV with the standard battery pack offers a CLTC range of 520km. The long-range variant with an extended battery pack provides a CLTC range of up to 605km. As for dimensions, BYD's new electric SUV measures 4,810mm in length, 1,920mm in width, and 1,675mm in height, which is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y. It has split headlamps, flush-fitted door handles, a sloping roofline, and blacked-out pillars.